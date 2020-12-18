Presidential spokesperson George Charamba says President Emmerson Mnangagwa has rejected the youthful-looking statue of liberation icon Mbuya Nehanda.

Charamba told state media that the President prefers a statue depicting an elderly, wrinkled Nehanda which most Zimbabweans can relate to.

Meanwhile, as a result, the sculptor David Mutasa must now redo the statue, taking into account the concerns.

Mutasa recently lashed out at critics of his statue,saying he is an internationally acclaimed artist who has previously done work for the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles.

-Newshawks