Mnangagwa does not own Newsday? AMH issues statement

The Travor Ncube owned Alpha Media Holdings Group, AMH, has issued a statement after reports surfaced suggesting that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is now in charge of Newsday, The Independent and The Standard newspapers after spending millions to buy shares in the Media Group.

Read their statement below:

The Alpha Media Holdings Group AMH, wishes to dismiss the speculation in some Social Media circles that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has bought into the Media Group.

AMH wishes to reassure the public that the social media speculation is unfounded as it has not been and is not in any negotiations with Mr. Mnangagwa or anybody purporting to represent him regarding same.

Recent editorial changes are informed by our strategic goals and by the need to provide firm editorial leadership and to undergird professional and ethical journalism. Our titles will remain impartial, factual and fiercely independent as guided by our well-publicized Editorial policy.

AMH’s editorial policy is informed by our Guiding Principles, Our Pledge to the public and a long-established culture of robust editorial independence. All these values are protected by the AMH mainboard, the independent Editorial Advisory Board and our Public Ombudsman who is a respected retired High Court Judge.

There is no single individual who has a preponderance over our editorial content. AMH editorial policy is a product of the collective of the structures we have put in place and our group of talented and committed journalists. The public can continue to look forward to enjoying what they have come to expect from us over the past two decades in terms of fair and balanced journalism.