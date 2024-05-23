President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has arrived in Victoria Falls where he will lay a foundation stone at the site where a cricket stadium will be constructed.

The stadium will be located in the Masuwe Special Economic Zone area, about 10 kilometres from Victoria Falls.

Speaking from the venue, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Barbra Rwodzi said the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry was allocated land to construct tourism-related infrastructure and the cricket stadium is among the first investments on the land.

Minister Rwodzi said the project is a positive development for Zimbabwe’s tourism sector which has a target to reach US$5 billion by 2025.

The construction of the 10 000-seater stadium is expected to be done by 2025 in time for the International Cricket Council Under 19 World Cup to be hosted by Zimbabwe in 2026 and 2027 Senior Men World Cup, which will be co-hosted in Victoria Falls.

