President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will today commission Pickstone Peerless Mine (PVT) LTD underground shaft upgrade project in Chegutu, Mashonaland West Province.

The mine employes a total of 1082 employees consisting of 26 graduate trainees, students, and apprentices, and 68% of their labour force is below 40 years of age.

In terms of employment creation, 530 new jobs have been created.

Pickstone underground project will contribute significantly to increase of revenue and foreign currency inflow in the economy and contributing towards a USD 12 billion mining industry.

According to the Ministry of Information, this is in line with Mnangagwa’s vision 2030 towards a prosperous upper middle income nation by 2030.

