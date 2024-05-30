Image- InfoMinZw

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has commissioned 17 schools at Makumimavi Primary School in Chikomba District, Mashonaland East.

The schools were built countrywide and are part of efforts to ensure modern facilities and resources for learners and teachers in rural and remote areas.

President Mnangagwa also commissioned the Makumimavi Primary School Business Unit which is comprised of a Solar Powered Borehole, 2 x 10000litres storage tanks, 1ha Drip Technology Garden and 2 Fish Ponds.

The 17 schools commissioned are located across Zimbabwe: Stakesroom Secondary (Chipinge District), Lawrencedale Primary (Makoni District), Craigeside Primary (Bindura District), Tengenenge Primary (Guruve District), Belgonie Secondary (Mazowe District), Chehamba Primary and Tavoy Secondary (both in Hurungwe District), Sadomba Primary (Makonde District), Justright Primary (Mhondoro-Ngezi District), Nyuni Primary (Mwenezi District), Nyuni Secondary (Mwenezi District), Khokoloza Primary (Binga District), Thame Primary School (Bubi District), Mokgampo Secondary (Mangwe District), Budiriro Primary (Gokwe North), Neta Secondary (Mberengwa District) and the host school Makumimavi Primary.

Zwnews