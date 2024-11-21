The First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa has graduated today with a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management, at the Midlands State University.

She was capped by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who is the Chancellor of all state universities.

The tittle of her thesis was: The Efficiency of Hotels in Zimbabwe: Data Envelopment Analysis Approach.

Also among the graduates is musician and poet Albert Nyathi who graduated with a Master of Philosophy degree in Ethnimusicology.

Tittle of thesis:Intersection of Fame and Fortune: The Socio-economic Realities of the Zimbabwe Music Industry.

Provincial Information Officer for Midlands Tapiwa Partson Sisimayi graduated with a Master of Science in Peace , Security and Development studies and was awarded a book prize.

Zwnews