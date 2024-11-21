File image

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Ranganai Joseph Gowanyika (26) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Mupfurudzi Game Park, Shamva on 14/11/24 in which Moses Bhaera (36) and Joel Bhaera (34) died.

The suspect and his three accomplices who are yet to be arrested, attacked the victims with a spear and an okapi knife before burning their blankets and clothes after a misunderstanding.

The victims passed on 18/11/24 whilst receiving treatment at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Harare.

And the authorities are calling on anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of outstanding suspects to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews