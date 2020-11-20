President Emmerson Mnangagwa who the Chancellor of all state universities has ceremoniously capped a total of 3507 Midlands State University (MSU) graduands with degrees.

This is MSU’s 21st graduation ceremony, and in line with Covid-19 regulations, only 110 graduands are physically present while the rest followed proceedings online.

Of these 51.8 percent are female while 42.8 percent are male. Owing to Covid-19 regulations, only 110 graduands are physically present at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, His Excellency President officially opened the Cephas G. Msipa Teaching and Learning Centre at Midlands State University in Gweru today.

Apparently, as part of its Research and Innovation drive, the MSU is collaborating with Kumba LLC of New Mexico, USA.

The collaboration enables research and development of cannabis products for medical treatments including cancer, pain alleviation and eating disorders.

-Zwnews

Mnangagwa caps MSU graduands

