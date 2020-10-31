The Permanent Secretary for Information, Nick Mangwana says people are taking advantage that they can come close to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, have photos taken with him, as a servant leader and abuse his name.

Mangwana’s comments came at the time Mnangagwa’s name has been dragged into the mud of corruption. The most recent being that of Henrietta Rushwaya, who was caught trying to smuggle 6 kgs of gold to Dubai, but later implicated the First Family’s name.

“I think it’s simply that we have more accessible leadership therefore people abuse that.

“Photos taken with a pro-person leader who is closer to the people are being used for nefarious purposes. It’s a side effect of servant leadership,” said Mangwana.

Meanwhile, this as well came after Norton Member of Parliament Themba Mliswa also warned that people of questionable characters are being let to hang around with Mnangagwa, adding that when they are implicated in dirty deals, it also tarnishes the President’s name.

Mliswa blamed the President’s security for letting people with questionable characters come close to Mnangagwa.

-Zwnews

