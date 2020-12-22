Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has threatened those who have settled within his constituency illegally that they should brace up for demolitions.

Mliswa said he would soon be working to have them evicted and having their structures demolished.

“All illegal settlers be warned, when the evictions begin and you can no longer benefit from crops grown, do not cry out seeking sympathy or help, you are there illegally and have been warned,” he said.

His threats come few days after the Harare City Council stirred controversy with demolitions in Budiriro.

The action which came at the time the country was receiving rains exposing the victims to bad weather, saw the local and central government accusing each other of the ‘inhumane’ act.

Meanwhile, the Norton legislator has since released a list of the alleged illegal settlers in various wards of Norton.

-Zwnews

Some of them listed below: