Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says in Zimbabwe it is sad that when one discloses his presidential ambitions he is labelled any enemy of the state.

“I had an interview recently where I was asked if I aspired to be a President. It got me thinking how damaged we are as a country.

“If one concedes that, yes they have that dream, immediately you are an enemy, seeking to topple the current President. It’s funny and equally stupid,” says Mliswa.

Apparently, it is considered a treasonous crime for one in the ruling party to announce their presidential ambitions.

During late former President Robert Mugabe’s rein a number of officials were fired for allegedly having presidential ambitions.

Even prior to the coup d’etat that toppled him, many people including President Emmerson Mnangagwa claimed to support Mugabe into the 2018 polls knowing very well that they would topple him.

Mugabe was removed from power by the military led by now Vice President Constatino Chiwenga.

In other news, Mliswa has implored the country’s security agents to revert to core mandate and not to be abused by those in power.

“National security is for the state& should be supported to be professional in its duties.

“The current malaise where state security is abused to arrest and persecute innocent people like Hopewell Chin’ono and Job Sikhala should be shurned and it should revert to its core mandate,” he says.

Zwnews