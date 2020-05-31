Zimbabweans drawn from across the socio-political divide have expressed mixed reactions over MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe’s graveside rituals at the resting place of the founding main opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai who died of colon cancer two years ago.

Khupe and her entourage yesterday invaded the late Tsvangirai’s Mahusekwa Village in Buhera and, in typical African fashion, asked for ‘guidance’ in the legal cases against Nelson Chamisa’s beleaguered MDC Alliance.

Poorly evidenced claims were also to the effect that Chamisa’s name was chanted as the MDC wars continue to skyrocket to imponderable levels.

Her graveside rituals have resulted in divided opinion amongst various commentators, with some saying it was ‘satanic’ for Khupe, whose relationship with the late Tsvangirai had irretrievably collapsed during the time of his demise, to ask for spiritual guidance from the same.

“Tiri kukumbira kuti mutivhurire nzira pama cases ese atirikurwa aripo ano aya, kuti tiwahwine ese, muwone party yenyu ichibudirira ichienda mberi (We ask for your guidance so that we win all the cases that are before the courts and you will see your party progressing well,” Khupe is heard saying in a graveside video footage that has since gone viral on social media.

PICTURES:

WATCH VIDEO:

Zwnews