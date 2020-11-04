One month old baby Tamiranashe, who was snatched at Montagu Shopping Centre in Harare on the 22nd of October has been found in Murombedzi and is now safe in the custody of his parents.

The Chalamanda family was re-united with their son who is now five weeks old, after two weeks of hell looking for their missing baby.

The family told ZBC News they received a phone call from Zvimba Police on Tuesday morning asking them to come and identify a baby that had been recovered at Jokonya Clinic in Murombedzi.

An alert nurse at the clinic tipped off the police leading to the recovery of the baby.

Police took the baby to Zvimba General Hospital, but the accused has, however escaped and police are looking for her.

Meanwhile, the husband of the woman who snatched the baby is assisting police with investigations.

22 October 2020 was just a normal day for the Chalamanda family that was still celebrating the latest addition to the clan, baby Tamiranashe. His mother, Shanie had taken him to Parirenyatwa Hospital for routine post-natal check-ups. It was at the hospital that she met the woman who turned out to be a baby snatcher.

They left the hospital together and when they reached Montague Shopping Centre, Shanie wanted to buy refreshments. The stranger offered to carry her baby for her and that was the last time she was to see her son. The baby snatcher disappeared into thin air. -zbc

Like 224 Dislike 28

102380

0

0

cookie-check

Missing Harare baby found in Murombedzi, kidnapper still at large

no