Image: People attacked at the mine

Norton independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says Chiturf Mining Syndicate owner has implicated President Emmerson Mnangagwa as being the one getting proceeds from their ‘dirty’ operations.

Mliswa, says the mine owner is Vengi Musengi has been using the President’s name to scare away people and swindle whatever benefits in the turf wars there.

“As of today no investigation has happened.

“They are protected by Owen Mudha Ncube (CIOs) boss who controls the police and stops any investigations.

“@edmnangagwa Vengi alleges that proceeds from this goes to you,” says Mliswa.

He urges Mnangagwa to stop from dragging his name into the mud.

Mliswa says the mine owners include Shava, who wants to be the Chairlady of the Province & Musengi, the Youth Chair of the Province, adding that how can such people lead?

“This is blatant abuse of power. Police & CIO are all compromised through the Mudha & July Moyo cabal. We can’t be such a lawless country,” he says.

Meanwhile, Mliswa has implored the President to stop this evil saying such acts scare away much needed foreign direct investment.

Zwnews