CONDOLENCE MESSAGE ON THE PASSING ON OF MS MILLICENT DENGWANI, DEPUTY DIRECTOR INTERNATIONAL COMMUNICATION SERVICES

On behalf of the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, and on my own behalf, I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to the Guranungo family on the sad passing on of Ms Millicent Dengwani, Deputy Director in the International Communication Services Directorate.

Ms Dengwani passed on this morning, the 27th of May 2022. She has been unwell for some time. She was 38 years old. Her husband and two children survive her.

Ms Dengwani started off as a District Information Officer in the Rural Communications Directorate in September 2010 and in February 2014 was reassigned to the International Communications Directorate, where she served with distinction as an Information Officer until February 2021.

On the 1st March 2021, she was promoted to the position of Deputy Director and served in that capacity until the time of her death.

She was instrumental in the development of background papers on bilateral and multilateral issues, most recently on Zimbabwe and Botswana. She was also an accomplished speechwriter and researcher.

Ms Degwani was also responsible for the facilitation of media and publicity requirements for State visits by foreign Heads of State and Government and accreditation of foreign journalists and had the ability to engage with international journalists from diverse backgrounds.

During her tenure, the quality of work from her directorate markedly improved, while turnaround time for assignments was reduced.

We draw solace from the fact that her distinguished service to the Ministry and country will be cherished for a long time to come.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to her husband and children who have lost a loving wife and mother.

May they find comfort in the knowledge that we join them in mourning during this difficult time. May her dear soul rest in eternal peace.