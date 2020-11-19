Midlands Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Larry Mavima says he wishes to advise the nation that he has fully recovered from Covid19.

He expressed grateful to the government doctors at Gweru Provincial Hospital’s own Covid 19 Facility and all who prayed for him.

Meanwhile, Mavima told The Herald in a telephone interview from his home recently that he tested positive for coronavirus despite having no symptoms of the virus.

He said:

“I can confirm that I have tested positive to Covid-19 and am self-isolating at home.

“I would like to quickly inform the entire province and the nation at large that I am not in any immediate danger.

“I am grateful to a wonderful team of local specialist doctors who have been monitoring my situation. I don’t have any other symptoms.”

He added; “I am in isolation but in high spirits for there is no stigma to this pandemic as everyone is at risk of contracting it. I am also banking on prayers from all corners.”

He joined a growing list of senior government officials and political elites to contract the novel virus. Some of them including the former minister of Agriculture, Perrance Shiri have since died.

-Zwnews

