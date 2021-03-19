Talented Redcliff-based wheel-spinner DJ Mich has vowed to penetrate the regional market and leave an indelible mark in the music industry.

Born Mitchell Lungu 28 years ago, the soft-spoken entertainer who has played at various imbibing joints in Kwekwe and Redcliff said he intends to ‘cuddle the digital dispensation and penetrate the southern African region’ as he sets his sights on becoming a competitive brand, internationally.

“I don’t really think that is anything that is going to stop me from becoming who I wanna become as an artist. The beauty of the digital dispensation is that it is you, and only you to blame in the event that you fail to achieve what you really intend to achieve as an artist. So, I have been working flat out to ensure that I become the best entertainer and a force to reckon with in showbiz, ” he said.

DJ Mich also challenged the business community in the Midlands to channell their resources towards the betterment of artists from the Province.

“I think our province was blessed with a lot of mineral resources and we also have the best in terms of artistic talent. We can only become a better people if our resources are channelled towards the improvement of artists from the province, ” said DJ Mich.

The disc jockey recently compiled a mixtape in honour of the late Zimdancehall crooner, Soul Jah Love.