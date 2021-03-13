Veteran South African actor, Menzi Ngubane has died. Ngubane had a long career as an actor having starred in productions like Iliwa libhek’umoya and Generations.
In a statement shared with Channel24, the family confirmed that the 56-year-old died at home from a stroke.
“As a family we wish to thank everyone for their continued and sustained support and the prayers for our beloved son whose battle with kidney failure & sugar diabetes had become an open secret over the years. We wish to mourn the passing of our beloved son in private and will communicate the funeral and other arrangements in due course,” a family spokesperson said.
The statement also addressed in detail Menzi’s struggle with kidney failure.
“Over the past ten years, the Ladysmith born actor spent much of his time in trying to demystify issues relating to kidney disease and sugar diabetes while promoting positive lifestyle changes needed to cope with the diseases.
“Between 2010 and 2015, Ngubane’s numerous struggles with kidney failure resulted in him being placed in a kidney recipients list and ultimately received a donor ensuring he continued and sustained his acting career until recently.
“Over the subsequent years, Menzi has spoken openly about his health problems and worked hard in spreading the word about kidney disease,” it read.
Mr Ngubane born 28 August 1964 in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal was a top Mzansi actor best known for playing the role of Sibusiso Dlomo on the soap opera Generations from 2003 to 2014. Ngubane has also played numerous roles on other South African TV shows, including Yizo Yizo, Ashes to Ashes, Gold Diggers, and Heist.
In 2016, he joined the cast of the television drama series Isibaya, playing a taxi firm manager with a dubious past.