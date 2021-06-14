Medical Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe with the approval of the Minister of Health and Child Care, in terms of Section 77 (2) of Health Professions Act (Chapter 27:19) has established a Provisional Register of Foreign Trained Interns, as provided in section 88 of the said Act.

The Council says it has realised the need for the country’s investment in foreign trained medical and dental students returning home to practice their profession.

The Council has since instituted a six month programme to strengthen the practice of the doctors.

The applicants are expected to submit applications with documentary evidence as required by the Council.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 update: As at 13 June 2021, Zimbabwe had 39 959 confirmed cases, including 37 004 recoveries and 1 632 deaths.

To that period, a total of 693 147 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

-Zwnews