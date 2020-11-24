CONTROVERSIAL MDC Alliance Women’s league boss for Bulawayo Tendai Masotsha whose name has been trending since the abduction and torture of Tawanda Muchehiwa by suspected state security agents, the Ferrets, in July has resigned.

This comes following pressure from different corners for her to explain how she was allowed to go free when security forces seized young activists who were in her company without taking her into custody.

One of the concerned people Professor Jonathan Moyo said:

TENDAI MASOTSHA’S audio is a confession by a senior MDC-A official that she conspired with Mnangagwa’s Ferret Force; as an informant cum agent provocateur to get Tawanda abducted & tortured for ALLEGEDLY planning with 20 people, some foreigners with guns to burn public buildings!

Other people claimed that Masotsha was actually rescued from police cells by CIOs who abducted Tawanda:

If Ms Masotsha was rescued from Police cells by CIOs and then later defended by Mr Hwende what does this tell us? This tells us a story and goes back to same Integrity Committee needed in the party, the SG needs to clear his name. Those who attacked me where are you?

See her resignation message below:

The recent events around my person and my political life have placed my life and that of my family at great risk to the extent that after consultation with my family and have decided to take a sabbatical from active politics until such time that the dangers and my family face can be contained. It has been increasingly clear to me that my case has become a distraction to the real challenges that my party, the MDC Alliance, have to confront in its political struggles against ZANU (PF) on behalf of the long-suffering people of Zimbabwe it is critically important that I immediately stand aside from active politics so as to allow the party to focus on its core business of opposing ZANU PF and mobilising the people against a system that has caused them immeasurable suffering. In the circumstances, as of today, I am taking an indefinite sabbatical from my position as chairperson of the MDC Alliance Bulawayo Province’s women’s Assembly.) hope in so doing the party will be enabled to refocus on the urgent political tasks of the day and that myself and family will be spared the anguish of the last few months. In accordance with this public statement, I have written to Honourable Amos Chibaya, the MDC National organising secretary advising of this my decision. Tendai Masotsha

