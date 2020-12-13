Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo, says the main opposition MDC has squandered historic opportunities that could have led to real constitutional or political change in the country.

He says this was due to its preoccupation with chasing headlines, trivia instead of reform headway.

Meanwhile, some critics agree with Moyo, saying the year 2000 was a missed opportunity for the country.

Commenting on the subject renowned journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono said Zimbabweans should have voted for the constitutional draft, which would have retired Mugabe after 10 years.

He said in 2008 MDC won, but its leader Morgan Tsvangirai ran away, adding that the opposition during the Government of National Unity, they focused on government instead of reforms.

He described it as lost opportunities.

Apparently, critics say MDC should have used their position in the GNU to push for various reforms which would have paved way for better governance and a level electoral playing field.

Analysts blamed the opposition for forgetting the bigger picture while majoring on the minor.

-Zwnews

