MDC leader Nelson Chamisa swings axe against elected Mayors…Mwonzora challenge

MDC-Alliance Councillors from Masvingo and Chegutu who defied party orders to elect Nelson Chamisa’s preferred mayors face expulsion from party and recalling from council, a senior party official has revealed.

Chegutu Council Mayor, Henry Muchatibaya and Masvingo Collin Maboke were ordered to resign to pave way for Maphios Shumba and Daniel Mberikunashe respectively, the latter who turned out to be his nephew.

Chamisa is said to be fighting tooth and nail to retain the Presidency of the party amid serious leadership wrangle with Douglas Mwonzora and Tendai Biti being tipped to takeover at next year’s congress.

A top official yesterday said the party had identfied all the councillors who defied Chamisa’s order and they are likely facing expulsion from party.

“The party is now in possesion of all names of councillors that defied a directive to elect mayors that won interviews in Harare.

“There are going to be suspended for 10 years or fired from the party. There was a clear directive and they somehow decided to undermine the leadership, that will not go unpunished,” said the top official.

According to media reports, camps have arisen in the party and it has been established that Chamisa is making panicky efforts to grow his support base as it has become crystal clear that there is a camp supporting the ascendency of Mwonzora to the Presidency during the much awaited Congress in 2019.

In the meetings, Chamisa declared that there could be no Congress in 2019 as there was no vacancy in the party. This was a confirmation that Chamisa is panicking over the Mwonzora effect in the party.