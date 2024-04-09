Council Official Survives Horrific Road Accident on Harare-Chinhoyi Highway

In a harrowing incident yesterday morning near Mapinga along the Harare-Chinhoyi highway, a council official narrowly escaped a devastating road accident.

En route to Harare for council duties, the official, accompanied by his driver Bramwell Kanda and former mayor Willie Nyambe, encountered the traumatic event. Fortunately, both Kanda and Nyambe sustained only minor injuries and are reported to be in stable condition.

Inspector Ian Kohwera, Provincial Police Spokesman, verified the occurrence of the road accident, though detailed information is pending.

Mayor Charuza, recounting the ordeal to H-Metro, expressed his discomfort despite X-ray results indicating no life-threatening injuries.

“I am experiencing some discomfort following the accident. The X-rays indicate that I am medically stable. However, I am experiencing neck pains, and the physician has advised me to acquire a neck collar for adults,” Mayor Charuza disclosed.