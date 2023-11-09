In a recent development, Maxwell Omen Murindagomo, the interim national chairperson of the self-styled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has declared the suspension of Sengezo Tshabangu, the party’s self-proclaimed interim secretary general. Murindagomo conveyed this decision in a letter addressed to Local Government Minister Winston Chitando, dated November 6, 2023.
According to Murindagomo, the suspension stems from Tshabangu’s unilateral actions in recalling party representatives, a move that was not aligned with the decisions made during the CCC’s Citizens Assembly Meeting held in Bulawayo on Sunday.
The letter further announces the appointment of Zibusiso Tshongwe as the new interim National Secretary General, succeeding Tshabangu in the role. The Citizens Coalition for Change looks to undergo organizational shifts in response to these recent developments.
Full statement:
Kindly be advised that the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Political Party has fired its Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu with immediate effect. The Citizens movement reached this decision at its Citizens Assembly Meeting held in Bulawayo on Sunday 05 November 2023.
The reason for the expulsion emanates from the unilateral decision by Sengezo Tshabangu that led to the recall of Citizens Coalition For Change CCC Councillors.
As of today, you’re advised not to entertain any letter or correspondence from Sengezo Tshabangu.
The same meeting has appointed Zibusiso Tshongwe as interim National Secretary General for Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC)
Kindly proceed in terms of the relevant provision of the Constitution of Zimbabwe to notify the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ZEC of our resolution.