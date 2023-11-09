In a recent development, Maxwell Omen Murindagomo, the interim national chairperson of the self-styled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has declared the suspension of Sengezo Tshabangu, the party’s self-proclaimed interim secretary general. Murindagomo conveyed this decision in a letter addressed to Local Government Minister Winston Chitando, dated November 6, 2023.

According to Murindagomo, the suspension stems from Tshabangu’s unilateral actions in recalling party representatives, a move that was not aligned with the decisions made during the CCC’s Citizens Assembly Meeting held in Bulawayo on Sunday.

The letter further announces the appointment of Zibusiso Tshongwe as the new interim National Secretary General, succeeding Tshabangu in the role. The Citizens Coalition for Change looks to undergo organizational shifts in response to these recent developments.

