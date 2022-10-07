Zimbabwe is building a New Capital City which would suck-in some parts of Mazoe and Zvimba districts.

The new city will house, Parliament, State House, Diplomatic Zone, Govt District Cyber City and City Centre among others.

It will also have Smart Mobility (Interchanges and modern transport systems and facilities.

Also housed in the city are apartments and

Recreational Parks.

Meanwhile, one of the notable landmarks of the new city is the new parliament building which was completed recently.

Zwnews