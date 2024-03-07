Masiyiwa partners with Google AI firm announce cloud, cyber security, GenAI

As the use of generative AI grows across Africa, so does demand for cloud services, while security concerns grow; Liquid C2 today announced a major initiative to provide these services to Africa.

Liquid C2 has signed agreements with Google Cloud and Anthropic, an artificial intelligence (AI) firm, to provide cloud, cyber security, and generative AI (GenAI) capabilities to businesses across the continent.

Liquid C2, a Cassava Technologies business, announced that it will be one of Google Cloud’s leading Managed Security Service Providers in Africa, and will combine Google Cloud’s security solutions with its own expertise in security consulting.

Furthermore, according to the company, the partnership allows Liquid C2 to offer the capabilities of both Google Cloud and Anthropic’s AI models to its customers via Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform, assisting businesses in developing and deploying solutions within their cloud environments.

In addition, Liquid C2 stated that as a strategic partner of Google Cloud’s solutions in Africa, Liquid C2 will provide Google Workspace across the continent.

“Designed to facilitate team connections in a cloud-native environment, Google Workspace also features embedded generative AI tools to help employees create content and achieve greater productivity and collaboration in the workplace,” said the company.

In a separate but related development, Liquid C2 said it is also working directly with Anthropic, to develop AI solutions for large enterprises that “want to improve productivity and revenue growth.”

Liquid C2 said its collaboration “presents opportunities” to apply GenAI to African businesses, irrespective of the industry or organisation size.

Commenting on the collaboration, Strive Masiyiwa, co-founder and executive chairman of Cassava Technologies, said, “Our partnerships with these two technology firms will help us deliver AI-powered solutions that address the unique challenges and opportunities in Africa’s digital transformation journey.

“Together, we are setting new benchmarks for these solutions that cater to the complex needs of a diverse clientele.”

Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud said, “This partnership has the opportunity to transform how African businesses serve and engage their customers as we provide them a foundation for innovation.”

Daniela Amodei, president of Anthropic, added: “Combining Anthropic’s steerable AI with Google Cloud’s secure, scalable infrastructure means this partnership has huge potential to enable African companies to grow.”

itweb.africa