Zimbabwe’s gold mining industry has been severely affected by on going gang related violence amid reports that gold deliveries are under threat as the machete-wielding Mashurugwis are targeting both the miners and registered gold buyers.

The damage by gangs has not only been on the operations of the sector but also on the national output as deliveries to Fidelity Printers and Refineries have dropped.

At an all-stakeholder meeting organised by the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association held in Harare this Friday, the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) Chief Executive Officer, Wellington Takavarasha made the revelation:

“The situation has become so bad. Gold deliveries to Fidelity have severely been affected we have witnessed a huge drop on the tonnage,” he said.

“During this period last year 22tonnes against the 17tonnes this time around. Gold buyers are also being targeted by the gangs and therefore are now sceptical about their business. Not only that but investment is also under threat. There was an indaba that we had scheduled to hold next month but investors are becoming much more concerned about the prevailing situation.”

Ministry of Mines rep Rangarirari Mhazo said the violence in mining districts threatens the national vision of a US$12 billion mining sector by 2023.