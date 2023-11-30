In Chivhu, Diana Nyanyaza, a 20-year-old woman, is currently evading law enforcement after being accused of sexually abusing and committing aggravated indecent assault on a nine-year-old male juvenile in September 2023.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is urging the public to provide any information that could lead to her arrest.

Nyanyaza’s last known address is 1678 Westwood, Chivhu.

Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to contact the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631 or through WhatsApp at 0712 800 197, or report to the nearest police station.