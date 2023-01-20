A Chimanimani man who suspected that his wife was having an affair allegedly hacked her with a machete before vanishing from the scene.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Norbert Muzondo confirmed the incident which happened in Sadziya Village in Chief Muusha’s area.

He said Simba Ngonyamo (27) had a misunderstanding with the now deceased Yeukai Makotyo (18), resulting in her leaving their matrimonial home.

It is alleged that Ngonyamo followed Makotyo to her aunt’s place where she had gone to seek refuge and apologised to her.

Inspector Muzondo said the couple managed to iron out their differences and returned home together.

However, Ngonyamo later hacked Makotyo with a machete several times all over her body.

He allegedly left her half naked body lying in a pool of blood before vanishing from the scene.

“Makotyo’s aunt, whose name was not established, visited later in the day and saw her niece lying in a pool of blood near her bedroom.

“Police attended the scene and realised that Makotyo had multiple injuries on the head. She also had a swollen neck. She was half naked and a machete was on her stomach,” said Inspector Muzondo.

Police have launched a manhunt for Ngonyamo.

Inspector Muzondo appealed to members of the public with information leading to his arrest to contact their nearest police station.

state media