Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana says it would be ideal for supermarkets not to allow customers to handle food items which they are not buying.

He says it is not good for health especially during the current covid-19 crisis, for people to squeeze fruits to check firmness and put them back on shelves, as this has the capacity to transmit the virus from the one’s hands to the item.

“Some supermarkets in other countries have introduced a “no touch policy”.

“This entails a shopper only touch what they are going to buy.

“It’s some kind of “touch is a move”. Then we have those who want to squeeze fruits to check for firmness. Come on guys, not in this Covid Era,” he says.

-Zwnews