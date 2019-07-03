Mangudya, Mthuli Ncube Dragged To Court Over Decision To Ban Forex

Top human rights lawyer, Godfrey Mupanga has petitioned the High Court seeking an order to declare that the decision by the government to ban the multi-currency system in Zimbabwe is null and void as it is unconstitutional.

Through his lawyers, Scanlen and Holderness Mupanga cited Ncube and Reserve Bank Governor John Mangudya as First and Second respondents respectively.

Mupanga wants the court to declare the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (legal tender) Regulations SI 142 of 2019 null and void.

Mupanga argues that SI 142 is ultra vires enabling legislation visa vie the RBZ Act Chapter 22:15 and therefore is in contravention of Section 134 (c) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.