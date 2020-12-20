A Mutare man raped his 13-year-old daughter before marrying her off to a polygamist for US$10, a magistrates court was told.

The man, whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of the minor, appeared before magistrate Nyasha Kuture facing charges of pledging a minor to another man.

He was sentenced to an effective nine months and is awaiting trial on the rape charges.

Prosecutors said sometime in 2019 in Dangamvura, the man was renting a three-roomed house where he stayed with his two wives.

He had a misunderstanding with his second wife before chasing her away.

The polygamist went to sleep in his first wife’s bedroom together with the complainant and her siblings.

During the night, he raped his 13-year-old daughter and threatened her with death if she disclosed the offence.

One day the man handed the girl over to Lucas Hondo who took her to Tembere village under Chief Zimunya.

Hondo’s second wife prepared a room for the complainant to sleep with the man who already had four wives.

Prosecutors said the girl was sold for US$10.

-The standard