Police in Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North province have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly killed his wife and a neighbour following a marital dispute on January 1 this year.

Matabeleland North police provincial spokesperson Inspector, Glory Banda identified the suspect as Shepard Nkomo (38).

Banda told NewsDay yesterday that Nkomo allegedly killed his wife, Getrude Ncube (36) over an extra-marital affair leading to the tragic incident.

“The accused person suspected that his wife had an extra-marital affair, he grew violent and assaulted her. Ncube fled the scene to find solace from their neighbour, Mhlanga Bahono Mkhiza (73),” Banda said.

He said Ncube was struck by an unknown object and died on the spot adding that Mkhiza tried to restrain Nkomo who also struck him on the head. Mkhiza fell down and also died instantly.

“The Magogodleni community and neighbours to the victims arrived at the scene, but Nkomo had fled and is still at large,” Banda said.

Banda implored the citizens to value their lives and guide children while they are still young.

“As police, we implore citizens to value their lives. Parents and guardians should guide children while they are still young,” he added.

