ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a murder case in which Evans Zinzombe killed his wife in cold blood.

According to police, Zinzombe and his wife Philomena Mabika had been having a marital dispute resulting in the two sleeping in different rooms.

However, on the fateful day, it is reported that Zinzombe sneaked into his wife’s room and strangled him to death before sexually abusing the body in full of his children.

Meanwhile, ZRP has confirmed the arrest of Mathias Mushure in connection with the robbery that took place at a service station in Kwekwe recently.

ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi said the police received a tip off to the effect that the suspect was hiding at a house in Lobengula suburb.

Zwnews