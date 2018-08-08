Man murders wife over whatsapp chats

Wallacy Chichetu

A traumatised Chegutu man who killed his wife over whatsapp chats has reportedly handed himself to the police and is set to appear at a local court today.

The fatal incident occurred at Pitana Mine, Mukute Farm.

The wife’s relatives have since fined the killer’s relative two beasts for the murder.

The accused’s neighbour who pleaded for anonymity narrated the sad events.

“The man only identified as Baba Tino killed his wife after he got angered by Whatsapp chats he saw in her cellphone.

“He then started questioning her before striking with an unknown object. After realising that his wife was dead he handed himself to Chegutu Central Police Station,” said the source.

The source added that the deceased’s wife was taken to Harare for autopsy.

“I had the in-laws fined the husband’s relatives two cows for the murder.

“The deceased is set to be buried at her rural home in Hurungwe at a date to be advised,” said the source.

The accused is set to appear before the court for initial remand.

Chegutu police yesterday referred this reporter to provincial offices who could neither confirm nor deny the matter saying they are still to get reports from the latter.