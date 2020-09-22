BUHERA – A 22-year-old Buhera man was allegedly killed by his stepfather, whom he always fought for abusing his mother.

George Chihota (47) of Gavaza Village under Chief Nerutanga was remanded in custody by Murambinda Magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai on Tuesday for the alleged murder.

The State represented by Tinashe Nyamuronga said there was bad blood between Chihota and Konerai Ndiuraye because Chihota physically abused Ndiuraye’s mother.

A few weeks ago Chihota and Ndiuraye fought over the issue and Chihota sustained some injuries and reported his stepson to Police.

On September 2, 2020 Chihota had an argument with his wife, Ndiuraye’s mother. He warned his stepson not to involve himself in the affairs of the two.

On September 3, 2020, Ndiuraye went to a nearby business centre with two friends and he did not return home.

He was found dead the following morning near his mother’s homestead.

Chihota was arrested over the matter. -The Mirror