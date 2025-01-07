Morton Jeffrey Water Works

Zimbabwe is set to privatize water provision a move aimed at solving urban water challenges.

This came after the government approved move inviting local and international private sector players to submit proposals.

The country’s biggest cities particularly Harare and Bulawayo have been facing water challenges for long due to low water levels and unavailability of treatment chemicals.

The privatisation of the country’s water provision was announced during post cabinet briefing this afternoon.

Key points:

✳️Investor Applications:

Total proposals received: 5 (3 international, 2 local).

The interviews and selection process will conclude next week.

✳️Comprehensive Approach:

-Privatization will cover the entire water value chain: purification, distribution, billing, and metering.

-Transition to smart water metering systems to replace old meters.

✳️Implementation Timeline:

Priority cities: Harare, Bulawayo, Victoria Falls.

Visible progress is expected by the end of January 2025 or early February 2025.

✳️Water Sources:

Two key dams for Harare: are Muchekeranwa Dam and Kunzvi Dam (under construction).

✳️Coverage areas include:

Melfort, Goromonzi, Ruwa, Mabvuku, and Zimre Park.

✳️Infrastructure Upgrades:

-Leak detection systems modeled on practices in Nigeria and Algeria.

-Comprehensive upgrades to address population growth and improve efficiency.

✳️Tourism Capital Priority:

Special focus on Victoria Falls, a key tourism hub.