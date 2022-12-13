The Zimbabwe Republic Police -ZRP- in Norton has confirmed the arrest of Franco Mahachi (50) for a case of murder in which he allegedly assaulted Kashon Musamanja (38) to death after he found the victim in his girlfriend’s room in Katanga on 09/12/22 at 2200 hours.

In another case, ZRP Fort Rixon is investigating a murder case in which Pride Maphosa (26) and Nevison Hove killed Taringana Moyo (65).

This was after a misunderstanding over theft of grocery in one of the suspects’ shop at Kushinga Village, Lambani, on 10/12/22.

Meanwhile, the police is on record calling on members of the public to resolve their differences amicably.

Zwnews