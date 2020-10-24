A Bindura man allegedly gruesomely murdered his one year old child by smashing him on the ground after a domestic dispute with his wife and mother.

The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts yesterday where Matthew Mutori (23) of Beacon Hill farm, Bindura appeared for initial remand before Samantha Dlamini and was remanded in custody.

The state led by Sheilla Kudzai Maribha alleged on October 20 Mutori took his wife Sandi Musunda and his son Junior Matthew to his mother Estere Sande (44) at Beacon Hill farm.

Upon arrival Mutori started quarrelling with his mother and turned violent to his wife.

The wife and the mother ran away, leaving the now deceased baby while seeking for help next door.

Mutori took the baby and threw him on the ground, thereby killing him instantly.

After killing the baby he took the body and stashed it in a 20litre plastic container and covered it with pieces of cloth to conceal the killing.

His mother with the help of neighbours discovered the crime and filed a police report leading to his arrest.

