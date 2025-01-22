Former Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Justin Mupamhanga has died.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana has confirmed the development.

“Really sad to learn of the passing on of former Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr Justin Mupamhanga.

“To me he was a good boss who took the role of mentor and helped me settle in Govt, always ready to give a guiding hand.

“We condole with Deputy Minister Hon K. Mupamhanga, family and friends over this sad loss. MHDSRIP,” he said.

More details later…

