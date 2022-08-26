(In background: Members of Presidential guards)

The Zimabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it is investigating the unfortunate death of Levy Musendo (34).

Though the police could not give more details, it is alleged Musendo died after he was allegedly assaulted by guards at the State House.

Reports of people being harassed for passing near State House are common.

State House is a protected area and passing by it at certain times especially in the evening is a call for disaster.

In a statement posted on the ZRP Twitter handle, police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said investigations are underway.

POLICE INVESTIGATION ON THE DEATH OF LEVY MUSENDO

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that a report has been received in connection with the death of Levy Musendo (34) on 20th August 2022 in Harare and is now investigating the unfortunate incident.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

(NYATHI P.) Assistant Commissioner Senior Staff Officer [Press and Public Relations] To the Commissioner General of Police