Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) at Plumtree has intercepted a blue Caravan vehicle registration number AFD 3798 with copper weighing 364kgs destined for Botswana.

The suspect Aleck Gumede Ncube (87) has been arrested for unlawful transportation of Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority owned copper cables and smuggling of scrap metal.

The ZRP have also confirmed the arrest of Tafadzwa Chamahwinya (26) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred in a bushy area between Coca-cola and One Commando Barracks, Hre on 18/04/21 at about 1800 hrs.

The suspect together with his two accomplices who are still on the run, grabbed the complainant by the neck and stole an Itel P33 cellphone, wallet and US$30 cash all valued at US$195.

Meanwhile, Police have recovered the stolen cellphone and launched a manhunt on the remaining suspects.

