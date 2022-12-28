On Christmas Day, Zimbabwe Republic Police in Esigodini arrested Elton Ncube for possessing an unregistered firearm.

The suspect had a misunderstanding with other patrons in a bottle store at Gabeni Village and produced a Barreda C4 Signal pistol.

Police recovered the Barreda C4 Signal pistol.

Apparently, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa recently offered amnesty for people with unregistered guns to surrender them to police.

During the amnesty no questions were asked for those surrendering their unregistered firearms.

Meanwhile, acting on tip-off police in Bulawayo arrested Collet Nyathi (50) and Moses Ncube (58) in connection with a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft in which they allegedly broke into a church in Nkulumane, and stole a Defy deep freezer refrigerator, a blanket, mattress and eight decor curtains on 21/12/22.

Police recovered all the stolen property.

Zwnews