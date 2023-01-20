ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi

The Zimbabwe Republic Police -ZRP- has urged members of the public against making false reports to the Police, as they risk being arrested and tried in the courts of law.

This comes after, police in Bulawayo arrested Simbarashe Mativenga (41) in connection with a case of making a false report to the Police on 26/12/22.

The suspect was involved in a road traffic accident whilst driving a Nissan Tiida vehicle, AFP 7154 and fled the scene.

He went to make a false report that the vehicle had been stolen.

Apparently, investigations by the Police revealed that the vehicle had been impounded at the accident scene and not stolen as reported.

In other news, police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder where Trymore Nyanhi (34) was found dead on 18/01/23 at a house along Lavernon, Bluffhill, Westgate.

The body was found lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut on the neck.

A kitchen knife was found beside the body.

Meanwhile, police in Harare are also appealing for information which may assist to identify a female adult (approximately 40) who was found dead in a maize field, near Mbudzi Cemetery on 18/01/23.

Zwnews