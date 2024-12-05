A man from Zvimba East, Tinashe Chiguma (32), who openly admitted in an interview with Kwayedza newspaper that he was tasked with exhuming graves and dumping corpses while working for a funeral company, has been arrested by the police.

The company reportedly engaged in this practice to free up burial space as their cemetery was running out of room for new graves.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed Chiguma’s arrest.

Last week, Kwayedza published a video that has since gone viral on social media, showing Chiguma explaining how he carried out the exhumations and disposed of the bodies.

Source: Kwayedza