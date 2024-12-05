The Registrar General Henry Machiri (pictured) has finally acted on an ultimatum by pro-democracy campaigner Namatai Kwekweza by issuing her with a new national identity card.

She was represented by Tinashe Chinopfukutwa and Kelvin Kabaya of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

“We are pleased that @namataik is relieved after obtaining her new national identity document, which is her fundamental right guaranteed in section 35(3)(c) of the Constitution, after having been denied access to such a critical document by unscrupulous officials at civil registry department,” said ZLHR.

Her lawyers complained that the refusal to replace Kwekweza’s national identity card was unlawful & violated her constitutional right to be issued with a national identity document, which is guaranteed under section 35(3)(c) of the Constitution.

Apparently, in response to the letter, Machiri invited Kwekweza to report to the RG’s Offices, to be issued with a new national identity card, of which she attended at the RG’s Offices on Thursday, and obtained a new identity document.

The pro-democracy campaigner, had issued an ultimatum to the RG demanding the replacement of her defaced national identity card.

The demand follows the arbitrary refusal by officials at the Civil Registry Department to replace the document, citing her alleged inclusion on a so-called ‘Stop List’, which supposedly bars her from holding such.

“On 30 October 2024, Civil Registry Department officials rejected Kwekweza’s request for a new national identity card, claiming that her status on the Stop List was due to security concerns linked to past investigations or a pending court case relating to accusations from 2020,” said her lawyers.

