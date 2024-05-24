This man allegedly kidnapped a child from the Early Child Development class at Jeche Primary School in Chikomba District.

According to Crime Watch Zimbabwe, the child had been missing for several days before being found with the man in the mountains.

The villagers quickly performed a citizen’s arrest, questioned him before surrendering him to police.

Meanwhile, cases of children being abducted have been taking place in the country for some time.

In some instances, missing children would be killed for suspected ritual purposes.

Zwnews