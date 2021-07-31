A 27-year- old Shamva man on Tuesday allegedly caused commotion at State House after demanding to see President Emmerson Mnangagwa over a dream.

Isaac Tsuro is the third person to be arrested for attempting to enter the highly-protected ceremonial residence of the 78-year-old leader.

Tsuro, who was charged with criminal nuisance, was denied bail by Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga on Thursday as he was remanded to August 23.

Taruvinga also ordered that Tsuro should undergo a mental health examination.

The court heard that Tsuro was arrested at the State House entrance along Chancellor Road at 4.20PM on July 27 after allegedly demanding to be allowed through to share a dream he had with Mnangagwa.

It is alleged Tsuro was refused entry, but he resisted security officers who subsequently arrested him.

The prosecution is not saying what Tsuro dreamt.

Few days ago, two men were also arrested on separate incidents but on the same day as they tried to enter State House.

One of them Nigel Rutsito claimed to be a member of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and told the soldiers at the gate that he had been deployed to work at State House.

He however failed to produce his work ID that prove was indeed a member of the CIO or not and he was arrested.

The second person, Dylan Kanyungwe, meanwhile, reportedly arrived at State House at around 1PM on the same day, saying he wanted to see Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

The court heard that he was told that Chiwenga doesn’t stay at State House, but he turned violent and was arrested.

The three have been charged with trespass and were remanded in custody.

Meanwhile, the State House falls under the Protected Areas Act, and is highly protected not open for unauthorized entry.

And according to the Act it is an offence to trespass into protected areas.

Zimbabwe’s State House is one of the most guarded residencies, with vehicles prohibited from driving on nearby roads between 6PM and 6AM.

State House guards are often accused of brutalising people, including motorists whose vehicles break down nearby.

