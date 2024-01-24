The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Zengeza are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which Daniel Mpindula (48) was found dead on the verandah of an abandoned house near Chirigwati lnn, Mayambara on 23/01/24.

The victim had a deep wound on the middle of the head and the ZRP is calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

In other news, ZRP reports that lnnocent Chigwaza (40), Johannes Matema (28) and Lincolin Tichaona Fero (29) were arrested in connection with a case of theft of a motor vehicle which occurred in Kuwadzana 3 on 23/01/24 in which a Nissan Atlas motor vehicle was stolen .

The stolen motor vehicle was tracked and recovered at the suspect’s place of residence.

Zwnews