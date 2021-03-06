Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) lawyer Jeremiah Bamu has told Magistrate Muchuchuti-Guwuriro that his clients were manhandled & fondled by police members at Harare central police station upon arrest.

He made the claim in court this afternoon while representing MDC Alliance leaders Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri, and charged that such unruly behaviour by police should be investigated & remedial action taken.

Once again the two have since been sent back to Chikurubi Female Prison as they await the determination of their bail application of which a ruling will be handed down Monday by Magistrate Muchuchuti-Guwuriro.

Bamu also expressed concern that ZRP members refused to arrest Prof Lovemore Madhuku & also refused to arrest Netsai Marova who also told them that if the duo’s conduct amounted to an offence she was asking to be arrested too.

The court heard that the police declined to arrest Madhuku and only arrested Marova on an offence of assaulting a cop.

Another lawyer, Charles Kwaramba of ZLHRL told the court that the arrest of Marova was unlawful & was in violation of section 50 & 70 of Constitution as she wasn’t promptly informed of charges she faced upon arrest.

He added that Marova was not warned and cautioned as is the procedure at Harare Central Police Station before being brought to court today.

Kwaramba said ZRP members abused their arresting powers by assaulting Marova who apparently is charged with assaulting a police officer.

Magistrate Guwuriro ordered the state to conduct investigations into the complaints raised against police by Marova.

Meanwhile, the Prosecuting officer said the state will investigate complaints made by Marova, but pointed out that the state is opposed to release of Marova on bail.

Marova will spend the weekend in prison & returns to court Monday for hearing & determination of bail application.

-Zwnews